The Director-General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, Habu Galadima, has died.

He was 57 years old.

News of his death was made known in a statement signed by NIPSS Secretary/Director of Administration, Brid Gen CFJ Udaya (retd.) Sunday afternoon.

According to Mr. Udaya, Prof. Galadima passed away Sunday morning after a brief illness.

It said ”On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director General/CEO of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima which occurred this morning 20th December, 2020 after a brief illness.

“He will be buried according to Islamic rites.”

The cause of death was not stated.

Prof. Galadima’s death came barely one year after assuming office as the Director-General of NIPSS in August 2019.