The Chairman of Owo Local Government Area, Tope Omotayo, has been suspended indefinitely with immediate effect for alleged gross misconduct. The suspension was part of the resolutions of the Owo Local Government Legislative Council, under the leadership of Hon. Doyin Adebayo, at its sitting in Owo. ...

The Chairman of Owo Local Government Area, Tope Omotayo, has been suspended indefinitely with immediate effect for alleged gross misconduct.

The suspension was part of the resolutions of the Owo Local Government Legislative Council, under the leadership of Hon. Doyin Adebayo, at its sitting in Owo. The decision was passed by a majority of the 11 councillors in the Legislative Council.

According to the resolution signed by the two-thirds majority of the council Lawmakers, “the Owo Local Government Legislative Council, under the House Leader, Doyin Adebayo, has taken decisive action to ensure good governance and accountability in Owo Local Government Area.

The allegations levelled against Mr Omolayo include financial improprieties, utter violation of statutory budget and IGR regulations, disrespect to traditional heads, and failure to conduct himself appropriately.

During the period of suspension, Hamed Ibrahim, the Vice Chairman, will act as the Chairman of the Local Government Area Council.

All efforts to reach the suspended council chairman at the time of filing this report proved abortive.