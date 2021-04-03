The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris has expressed shock and sadness over the death of his colleague, Haruna Maitala.

Maitala died in a ghastly motor accident alongside his son and aides on his way to Jos from Abuja.

Until his death, Haruna Mataila represented Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives.

Ahmed Idris in a condolence message politician Haruna Maitala was a hardworking, dedicated and honest politician who died when his services were needed the most.

“I am deeply saddened as I join the people of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and the entire Plateau State to mourn the loss of our brother and colleague, Hon. Haruna Maitala.

“We have lost one of our illustrious sons, a loving father, a man of peace filled with wisdom and honesty.

“We cannot question the Almighty Allah over what has happened, so I urge members of his family and his constituents to take heart and consider the death of Hon. Maitala as part of Allah’s Decree”

“I also pray to Allah to forgive all his sins while on earth and grant the departed souls Jannatul Firdaus,” he said.