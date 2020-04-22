The Delta State Government has announced that the state has recorded two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said that the new cases has brought the total confirmed cases in the state to six, with one death and five active cases.

Ononye said that the active cases were being treated at the Isolation Centres in the state.

He stated that the two new cases, one female and one male, were recorded at Uvwie and Udu Local Government Areas of the state.

The commissioner further disclosed that all the patients were doing very well and urged Deltans with symptoms of the COVID-19 like fever, malaria, catarrh, cough, chest pain, difficulty in breathing and loss of appetite to report to the nearest government hospital for medical evaluation and possible testing.