A police officer has been killed when operatives of the Delta State Police Command clashed with youths and commercial motorcyclists during the #ENDSARS protest in Ughelli, Delta State.

The youths marched in the major road protesting against alleged intimidation, harassment, and extortion by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police officers in the area.

It was gathered that the protest which has been generally peace turned violent after they had protested to the Police Area Command, Ughelli, at Otovwodo area of the city leading to the alleged killing of a police officer.

Advertisement

Another policeman and teenage youth were said to have reportedly sustained gunshot wounds during the clash.

The deceased policeman was said to have died on the spot while his colleague was rushed to the hospital.