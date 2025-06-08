The Ogbeani community in Utagba-Ogbe kingdom, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, has called on the Federal Government to step in and resolve a long-running dispute with an oil company operating within their land.

Despite negotiating agreements with the corporation, community leaders claim that their demands for indigenes’ employment possibilities, basic amenities, and the application of the Petroleum Industry Act have gone unheard.

Community leaders who spoke with journalists voiced concern that, with tensions rising and some casual staff laid off, they are calling for fast action to prevent a collapse in law and order.