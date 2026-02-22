The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has described its just-concluded Local Government Congress as peaceful, transparent and in full compliance with the party’s constitution and guidelines approved by its National Working Committee. In a statement issued over the weekend by the State...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has described its just-concluded Local Government Congress as peaceful, transparent and in full compliance with the party’s constitution and guidelines approved by its National Working Committee.

In a statement issued over the weekend by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr Valentine Onojeghuo, the party said the congress was successfully conducted across the 25 local government areas of the state, producing what it termed “duly elected and widely accepted” local government executives.

The party said the exercise marked a significant moment in its internal democratic process, noting that, for the first time since 2014, it conducted congresses across the state without rancour or disruption.

“Unlike previous internal exercises characterised by disagreements, this congress witnessed maturity, extensive consultation, consensus-building and respect for due process,” the statement read.

The APC congratulated the newly elected local government executives, stating that their emergence reflected the collective will of grassroots members and underscored the party’s commitment to unity, discipline and internal democracy.

It added that the new executives would play a key role in strengthening the party’s structures ahead of future elections.

The party also said the presence of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who monitored the exercise, attested to the transparency and credibility of the process.

Reacting to reports of alleged parallel congresses and violence in some parts of the state, particularly in Ethiope West Local Government Area, the APC dismissed the claims as false and misleading.

“There were no parallel congresses anywhere in Delta State. Such claims are a desperate attempt to create confusion where none exists,” the statement read, maintaining that the party’s structure in the state remains cohesive and intact.

The party specifically refuted reports of an attack on the member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, describing them as media sensationalism.

It said the lawmaker attended the congress in Ovade-Oghara, Ethiope West, and left the venue without incident.

According to the APC, her presence at the event further confirmed that no parallel congress took place in the area.

The party reaffirmed its unity under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, noting that it had achieved over 95 per cent harmonisation across its structures in the state.

It also reiterated its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and pledged to intensify grassroots mobilisation in the build-up to future elections.

The statement called on members to support the newly elected executives and remain committed to strengthening internal democracy and party cohesion across Delta State.