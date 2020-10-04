The Delta State police has dismissed the viral video of alleged killing of a young man by the special anti-robbery squad as a hoax.

Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed this development in a phone conversation with TVC News Correspondent, Ikenna Amaechi.

He said operatives of ‘Operation Safe Delta’ were on patrol in Ughelli when they noticed a vehicle parked along the road, which later drove off, prompting a chase and subsequent arrest of its occupants.

The commissioner added that on their way to the station, one of the suspects jumped out of the moving police vehicle and sustained injuries.

He is now receiving treatment.