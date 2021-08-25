Governor Bello Matawalle has appealed to the federal government to declare state of emergency on security in Northern Nigeria

The governor says the recent attack on the headquarters of the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna is another setback to the quest for peace in the country

He says, he has approved seventeen million naira for Security agencies to secure communities bedevilled by the activities of bandits in the state

The Zamfara State governor also promise to secure the release of eighty three persons kidnapped in Rini community in Bakura local government area of Zamfara state.

He adds that a declaration of a state of emergency on security in the North will help bring sanity, enhance peace and improve the capacity of security agencies to address the situation across the region.