Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has congratulated Muslim Pilgrims who are currently undergoing their holy pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi-Arabia.

The Governor who addressed them through a telephone conversation commended the pilgrims for their peaceful conducts and congratulates them for witnessing the special day of Arafat.

He prayed for their successful Hajj exercise and wished them happy Eid al Adha celebration.

“This is to specially congratulate you for your successful visit to mount Arafat and I pray that God accept all your prayers. I also pray for your save returns back to Nigeria after the completion of the whole exercise”.

While commending the leadership of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, starting from the Chairman, Iziaq Oloungbebe to the Executive Secretary, Alhaji Ajibola Taiwo and others for their selfless efforts in ensuring proper coordination of the pilgrims, the Governor specially appreciates the Amir Hajj for 2025, Alhaji Samsudeen Apelogun for his style of leadership and his humility.

“I am not surprised at his performance and the commendations he’s getting. He is passionate about the promotion of Islamic activities and that was part of the qualities we saw in him before we appointed him to be the Ogun State Amir Hajj for 2025. I thank him for living up to expectations.” Governor Abiodun stated.

The Chairman of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheik Iziaq Oloungbebe and the Consultant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Islamic Affairs Sheik Iskeel Lawal in their separate speeches prayed for the progress and development of Ogun State under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

They also prayed for his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele and members of his cabinet, especially the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

Highpoints of the event include the announcement of special donation of 50 riyals each to all the 675 pilgrims from Ogun State by the Amir Hajj, Samsudeen Apelogun.

“This donation of 50 Riyals each to all the pilgrims was done to subsidized the 100 Riyad that the pilgrims are expected to spend on purchase of Ram which they would slaughter as Hady”. He stated

The Amir Hajj also prayed the state Governor and the people of the state, especially the pilgrims who have been orderly during the exercise. He urged them to continue to maintain the standard in order to protect the good name and image of the state and to ensure their safety and wellbeing.