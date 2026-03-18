President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set for a series of high-level engagements in London on Wednesday, the first day of his State Visit to the United Kingdom. According to the schedule seen by TVC News Online, the Nigerian President will begin the day with a private breakfast meeting with Charles…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set for a series of high-level engagements in London on Wednesday, the first day of his State Visit to the United Kingdom.

According to the schedule seen by TVC News Online, the Nigerian President will begin the day with a private breakfast meeting with Charles III and Camilla, marking a key diplomatic engagement during the visit.

Following the meeting, Tinubu will depart Windsor for central London, where he is expected to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at The Cenotaph in Westminster, in honour of fallen servicemen.

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The President will also hold a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, followed by a working lunch aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between both countries.

As part of his engagements, Tinubu is scheduled to meet with members of the Nigerian diaspora community in the United Kingdom, where discussions are expected to focus on national development and diaspora contributions.

The visit will also feature the signing of bilateral agreements at Buckingham Palace, further consolidating cooperation between Nigeria and the United Kingdom across key sectors.

Tinubu is expected to depart the United Kingdom after the conclusion of his two-day state visit from RAF Northolt.