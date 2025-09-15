The president of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has taken over the construction of a 250- bed hostel project of the Ilorin Central Jumma'at Mosque in Ilorin, Kwara State....

The president of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has taken over the construction of a 250- bed hostel project of the Ilorin Central Jumma’at Mosque in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Dangote has communicated his decision to finance the proposed ₦1.1 bn ultramodern hostel project at the University of Ilorin to the management of the Mosque.

The 250-bedspace facility, which is the initiative of the Ilorin Central Jumma’at Mosque, upon completion, will generate annual rental income from students, with proceeds dedicated to the maintenance and upkeep of the Mosque.

The secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Mosque, Alhaji Shehu AbdulGafar disclosed the Dangote’s take- over of the hostel project during a press conference in Ilorin on Sunday.

He said the committee had already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Ilorin on the project.

The Mosque, he said, will own and manage the hostel for 21 years, after which ownership will revert to the University of Ilorin .

AbdulGafar said that, in addition to sponsoring the project, Dangote has also pledged a monthly donation of ₦5m to support the Mosque’s regular maintenance until the hostel project is fully completed, which he has started last month.

He said that Dangote’s gesture, would go a long way in ensuring the sustainability of the Mosque’s operations while also providing modern accommodation for students of the university.