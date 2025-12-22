Dangote Petroleum Refinery has commenced nationwide sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at a pump price of N739 per litre, making the product available at all MRS Oil Nigeria Plc filling stations across the country. The move marks a major step in the refinery’s efforts to provide affordable fuel t...

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has commenced nationwide sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at a pump price of N739 per litre, making the product available at all MRS Oil Nigeria Plc filling stations across the country.

The move marks a major step in the refinery’s efforts to provide affordable fuel to Nigerians and stabilise the downstream petroleum sector.

With over 2,000 MRS stations nationwide, the reduced pricing is expected to benefit consumers across the country.

In a statement, the refinery commended marketers that have adopted the new pricing and called on others to follow suit.

“We commend MRS and other marketers who have demonstrated patriotism by reflecting the reduced price at the pump. We call on others to join this effort as a show of support for Nigeria’s economic recovery,” the statement read.

The refinery’s intervention comes amid the typical scarcity of fuel during festive periods, delivering a timely relief by lowering pump prices while ensuring a guaranteed daily supply of 50 million litres.

Analysts say local refining at scale not only eases domestic supply but also reduces Nigeria’s exposure to global market volatility, conserves foreign exchange, stabilises the naira, and strengthens energy security.

The company has warned against attempts by unscrupulous operators to create artificial scarcity, urging regulatory authorities to take firm action.

“Any attempt to create artificial scarcity or manipulate supply to frustrate recent price reductions is unpatriotic and unacceptable. We urge regulatory authorities to remain vigilant and take firm action against such practices, especially during this critical festive period,” the refinery said.

Consumers are also being urged to avoid purchasing fuel at inflated prices when affordable, high-quality alternatives are available.

“We encourage Nigerians to avoid buying PMS at excessively high prices when they can access locally refined fuel at N739 per litre from over 2,000 MRS stations nationwide. Report any MRS station selling above N739 per litre by calling 08001235264. We also call on other petrol station operators to patronise our products so that the benefits of this price reduction can be passed on to Nigerians across all outlets, ensuring broad-based relief and a more stable downstream market,” the refinery added.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery reaffirmed its commitment to consistent supply, price moderation, and energy security.

“Our objective remains clear: to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality petroleum products at affordable prices for Nigerians, while supporting economic stability and reducing dependence on imports,” the company said.

The refinery recently introduced a reduction in the minimum purchase volume from 2 million litres to 250,000 litres, along with a 10-day bank guarantee system to ensure uninterrupted supply and boost marketers’ confidence. Since these measures were implemented, over 1,000 trucks have been loading PMS daily from the refinery’s gantry.

Speaking on the development, the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said: “Our goal has always been to make energy affordable and accessible for every Nigerian. By reducing prices and lowering the minimum purchase volume, we are empowering both large and small marketers to participate in the market, ensuring fuel reaches every corner of the country.”

The inclusive approach aims to expand distribution networks, strengthen market competition, and improve nationwide fuel availability.

Dangote emphasised that the refinery project was driven by legacy rather than profit, noting that he could have invested $20 billion elsewhere if financial gain were his sole objective.

In support of the initiative, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) urged its members to source PMS from Dangote Refinery.

In a statement by IPMAN National President, Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi, the association said: “The association has the highest percentage of the supply chain of the PMS downstream sector, controlling over 80 per cent of the PMS retail market. We, therefore, declare that there will be no gap or scarcity in PMS supply to Nigerians.”