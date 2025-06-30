In a significant party leadership shift, following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ali Bukar Dalori has assumed office as the Party’s Acting National Chairman.

Our Senior Reporter, Habidah Lawal reports that Ajibola Bashiru, APC National Secretary formally presented Mr Ganduje’s resignation letter to the National Working Committee (NWC) during it’s meeting.

Recall that following Mr Ganduje’s resignation,Ali Bukar Dalori, the Deputy National Chairman, was named Acting National Chairman in accordance with Article 14 of the party’s constitution.

This decision was made pending the time the National Executive Committee fills the position permanently.

Uponhis assumption of office, The APC Acting National Chairman acknowledged Abdullahi Ganduje’s contributions and expresses gratitude for his service.