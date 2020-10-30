Dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan, has signed a management deal with a top American entertainment firm, The Facilitator Management.

This was disclosed in a statement by the firm, made available to TVC NEWS.

As the world appears to be increasingly fascinated by the Afrobeat sound, Cynthia’s new PR counsel, Muyiwa

Babalola, says, the firm is committed to utilizing her “raw magic” to continue to exhibit Afrobeat on the world stage and in a more organized dimension.

About a month ago and after a long hiatus, Cynthia made a comeback with the release of a new single, ‘Hustle’.

Her years-long break is a result of some hardship she went through following her fallout with her former record label boss, Jude Okoye.