The Federal High Court Yenagoa has adjourned to the 23rd of June a case of Cyber Stalking filed by the Department of State Services against the owner of Nigerlivetv.com, Saint Mienpamo-Onitsha.

Justice Abinbola Awogboro adjourned following a request by the Counsel to the Department, Benjamin Ogbara for the prosecution to present the statement of the blogger.

At the end of the session, the Kogi State Commissioner For Information told TVC that the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello is out to prove that the purported seven billion naira isolation centre published by the blogger was false.