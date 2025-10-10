The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that the final computer-based test (CBT) for shortlisted applicants under the Superintendent Cadre will take place on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, across the six geopolitical zones of the country. In a statement released on its official recruitment updat...

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that the final computer-based test (CBT) for shortlisted applicants under the Superintendent Cadre will take place on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

In a statement released on its official recruitment update portal, the NCS said the examination will be conducted simultaneously in selected states and centres according to candidates’ states of origin.

Shortlisted candidates have been directed to log in with their National Identification Number (NIN) at https://updates.customs.gov.ng.

The statement reads: “The Final Computer-Based Examination (CBT) for all successful Superintendent Cadre applicants has been scheduled for Tuesday, 14th October 2025, across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“The examination will take place simultaneously across designated states and centres in line with candidates’ states of origin.

“Candidates who were successful at the previous stages are to log in with their National Identification Number (NIN) via [https://updates.customs.gov.ng] to access their examination details, including their assigned centres, and are required to print their coloured examination slips for presentation at the venues.

“The examination will be conducted concurrently in the following designated centres across the zones:

“South West: Lagos and Osun, South East: Enugu and Abia, South South: Rivers and Edo, North Central: Abuja and Kwara, North East: Bauchi and Adamawa, North West: Kaduna and Sokoto

“Candidates must report strictly to their assigned examination centres as indicated on their slips. Failure to comply may result in disqualification.

“Further details and specific instructions regarding the examination process will be communicated through the Recruitment Update Portal.

“This stage is strictly for successful applicants of the Superintendent Cadre.”