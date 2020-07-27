The Joint Border Drill Operation has again seized smuggled items with duty paid value of ninety-one point four nine million naira.

They were seized in the north-central zone of the operation which comprises Kwara, Niger, Kogi and Benue states.

The seized items include 1,433 bags of foreign rice concealed in bags of salt, 56 units of various types of used vehicles, 30 bales of used clothes, and 220 units of used tires.

The seized vehicles were used in conveying the prohibited goods.

The drill operation is coordinated by the Nigeria Customs Service and it comprises other security agencies.