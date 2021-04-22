The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Strike Force in Zone B, Kwara State axis, says it has intercepted smugglers and seized 513 bags of foreign par boiled rice at Jeunkunnu – Malete area in Moro local government area of the State.

The seized bags of foreign rice is with duty paid value of N22million.

The coordinator of the Strike Force in Zone ‘B’ comprising Kaduna and Kwara States, Deputy Comptroller Olorukooba Aliyu, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Ilorin.

He said the seizures were made possible due to the resilience, commitment and dedication of men and officers of the Service in the zone, who were ably supported by the personnel of Kwara State Area Command.

