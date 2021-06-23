Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘B’, Bashir Hamisu has called for more effective and working synergy with the Nigeria police in tackling smuggling and other activities of economic Saboteurs at the nation’s border communities.

The call was made when he visited the Sokoto State Police Commissioner, Kamaladeen Okunlola, at the police Headquarters Sokoto .

He commended Police and other law enforcement agencies on the successes recorded in the border drill operations stressing that such working efforts should be encouraged.

He said the collaborative effort have reduced the scourge of smuggling to the barest minimum and enhance cordial working relationship between sister organizations.

According to him, the visit was aimed at revitalizing the partnership with the police, expressed gratitude for working with police and ask for the sustainability of such partnership.

Advertisement

He said this will strengthen the fight against crime in the country, especially smuggling and this will be beneficial to the general public.

The comptroller General said it is impossible for any security agency to work alone and achieve the desired success, hence the need for synergy since the goals of the security agencies is one, ensuring the safety and security of the country as well as protecting it’s territorial integrity

Mr. Hamisu said lower cadre officers need to be educated on how best to partner in taming security challenges rather than the seemingly unnecessary rivalry that hitherto existed amongst the agencies.

Sokoto State Commissioner of Police,, Kamaldeen Okunlola said spublic activities changes rapidly, hence the need for good synergy unlike in previous days when there were lot of unnecessary rivalry between security agencies.

Okunlola encouraged officers and men to undergo more courses to advance their capacity stressing that further learning exposes officers to the modern practices as far as security is concerned.

Advertisement

The Police Commissioner also appealed to media practitioners to always strive towards reporting good things about the security agencies in a manner that propagate their image in a better way.