The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Headquarters Joint Task Force, Hadin Kai Operation (OPHK), to improve border security in Borno and Yobe States. This development was disclosed in a Thursday statement signed by the Media Information Officer, ...

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Headquarters Joint Task Force, Hadin Kai Operation (OPHK), to improve border security in Borno and Yobe States.

This development was disclosed in a Thursday statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba.

As stated, the Custom Area Controller in charge of Borno and Yobe States, Controller Abdullahi Mohammed Idris, shared this during a courtesy visit to the OPHK Headquarters on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

In his remarks, Controller Idris stated that the purpose of the visit was to strengthen synergy and consolidate the existing cordial relationship between the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Nigeria Customs Service.

Idris explained that as part of efforts to enhance border security and management, the NCS had deployed Geo-Partial Surveillance Technology across Nigeria’s land and sea borders to improve monitoring and response capabilities.

He further explained that the visit is aimed at seeking the guidance and support of OPHK as a key security stakeholder in the North-East region, particularly in Borno and Yobe States.

The Area Controller acknowledged the critical role played by the Nigerian Army in the establishment of the Nigerian Customs Service Staff College and in supporting capacity building for Customs personnel.

He expressed appreciation to the Theatre Commander for the warm reception accorded him and members of his entourage, expressing optimism that the engagement would further strengthen existing ties and enhance security along Nigeria’s borders.

In his response, the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, thanked the Custom Area Controller and his team for the visit and commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its pivotal role in safeguarding the nation’s borders.

He emphasised the importance of a multi-agency approach to national security, in line with the Service Chiefs’ Command Philosophy, which prioritises jointness and synergy among security agencies. According to him, no single agency can effectively address the complex security challenges facing the country alone.

Major General Abubakar noted that porous borders remain a major security concern, contributing to the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, which have negatively impacted security in border communities. He stressed the vital role of the NCS in curbing such threats.

He further applauded NCS personnel deployed within OPHK for their professionalism and significant contributions to achieving the mandate of the Joint Task Force, reaffirming OPHK’s commitment to continued collaboration with the Service.

The visit featured the signing of the visitors’ register and presentation of souvenirs.