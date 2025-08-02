The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted over 69,000 litres of petroleum products valued at ₦95.7 million. The seizure was carried out as part of strategic clampdown on smugglers operating within Adamawa and Taraba States. Addressing journalists at the Customs Area Command in Yola, the Comptrol...

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted over 69,000 litres of petroleum products valued at ₦95.7 million.

The seizure was carried out as part of strategic clampdown on smugglers operating within Adamawa and Taraba States.

Addressing journalists at the Customs Area Command in Yola, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Bashir Adeniyi, represented by the National Coordinator of the operation, Deputy Comptroller Hussain Ejibunu, said the seizures were made over the last six weeks across several flashpoints across border communities.

The operation also led to the confiscation of two vehicles used in conveying the smuggled products.

Meanwhile, Nigerian customs officers were targeted by a mob while conducting an intelligence operation.

Customs officers were ambushed in Adamawa by a violent mob and suspected smugglers.

The Customs boss described the attack as not just a threat to law enforcement, but to national security.

He called on traditional rulers, community heads, and the general public to support the efforts of Customs and security agencies by reporting smugglers and any form of violent resistance.