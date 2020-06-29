The supply of illicit and fake drugs into the country through the land borders has remained a challenge to the nation.

In the last few months, the national border drill operation has intercepted pharmaceutical drugs worth millions of naira smuggled through illegal routes.

Just weeks before, the sector four of the national border drills operation had declared revenue of over three billion naira for the nation, but yet that is the least of its problems.

The team is more concerned about the influx of faxkecand illicit drugs into the country, a lot of which it has been able to intercept. The drugs include cartons of tramadol and analgin injections which have since been banned from use in the country.

Other seizures made within the period Include bails of textile materials, cosmetics and bags of rice.

The leadership of the sector four of the national border drill advised officers and men of the operation at illela border post to be extra vigilant in preventing illicit drugs from being sneaked into the country.

Nigeria in the last few months has been able to being down the number of goods smuggled across its borders despite the various ingenious methods of concealment employed by smugglers.

The coordinator also enlightened the officers at various border posts under the command on the need for them to adhere to health protocols while discharging their duties.