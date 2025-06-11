The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to trade facilitation and operational efficiency during a working visit to the Oyo/Osun Area Command.

A key part of the visit was the inspection of the Ibadan Train Station Terminal and a proposed private bonded warehouse, expected to significantly boost cargo clearance processes and help decongest Nigeria’s seaports.

“The warehouse will complement ongoing efforts to decongest seaports and expedite the movement of goods to their final destinations,” CG Adeniyi said. “This aligns with our broader goal of simplifying customs procedures and promoting legitimate trade.”

Earlier, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Joseph Adelaja, presented the Command’s performance report, revealing revenue generation of ₦28.05 billion between February and May 2025 — a notable increase from ₦23.84 billion in the same period last year. He also disclosed that contraband goods with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) exceeding ₦917 million were seized.

Despite the successes, Adelaja highlighted key operational challenges, including manpower shortages, lack of vehicles, and irregular electricity supply at the command’s barracks. He appealed for the deployment of 80 junior officers and the provision of 16 additional operational vehicles.

In response, CG Adeniyi assured the command that the issues raised would be addressed urgently. He emphasised the importance of professionalism, continuous training, and a strong commitment to duty in driving Customs reform and aligning with international standards.

The visit reflects the Service’s broader strategy to decentralise cargo processing, strengthen logistics infrastructure, and support the growth of legitimate trade across Nigeria.