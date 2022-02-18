CSOs threaten protest if President Buhari fails to sign Electoral bill by Feb 22

A coalition of Civil Society groups has threatened to embark on nationwide protest if President Muhammadu Buhari failed to sign the Electoral Act Amendment bill by 22nd February

Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room said it is frustrated by non assent to Bill and described it as a subversion of popular will.

The group said President Buhari does not have any more excuses not to sign the bill.

President Buhari had during an interview with Channels that he will sign the bill if the necessary corrections are made.