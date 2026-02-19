A coalition of more than 80 civil society and non-governmental organisations under the aegis of the Coalition for Good Governance (CCG) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for granting prompt assent to the Electoral Act 2026 Amendment....

The coalition in a statement signed by its leaders praised the President for signing the harmonised bill within 24 hours of its passage by the National Assembly, describing the action as a demonstration of democratic commitment and patriotism.

The group said the presidential assent had effectively set the stage for stakeholders to prepare adequately for the 2027 general elections, adding that the development reflects Tinubu’s dedication to sustaining and advancing Nigeria’s democratic system.

It also expressed appreciation to the Senate and the House of Representatives for passing the harmonised version of the amendment bill, noting that lawmakers had responded to the yearnings of Nigerians despite what it described as intimidation, blackmail and pressure from opposing interests.

The coalition criticised calls for immediate real-time electronic transmission of election results, arguing that such demands ignored prevailing facts and national realities.

It urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against individuals or groups it characterised as threats to democratic stability ahead of the 2027 polls.

According to the CCG, citizens must resist attempts to create confusion or incite unrest, stressing that protecting democracy requires sustained public awareness, dialogue and lawful engagement as the country approaches another election cycle.