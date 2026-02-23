As political activities gradually build ahead of future elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has described its just-concluded ward and local government congresses as among the most peaceful and transparent in the country. Chairman of the State Congress Committee, Samue...

As political activities gradually build ahead of future elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has described its just-concluded ward and local government congresses as among the most peaceful and transparent in the country.

Chairman of the State Congress Committee, Samuel Yarnap, made the declaration in Calabar after overseeing the exercise held from February 18 to 21. He said the process across the 18 local government areas was orderly, disciplined and devoid of violence or parallel structures.

According to him, the committee monitored proceedings from arrival, through the ward and local government stages, maintaining that real-time updates and video evidence were forwarded to the party’s national leadership, which expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise in the state.

Governor Bassey Otu, who also monitored the process, described it as smooth and hitch-free, commending party members for demonstrating unity and commitment to strengthening internal democracy.

Amid the commendations, the Chairman of Ikom Local Government Area, Mercy Nsor, alleged that the congress did not hold in Ikom. The claim has been dismissed by members of the monitoring committee and party stakeholders, who insist the process was duly conducted in line with approved guidelines.

Accredited delegates and officials from Ikom confirmed that attendance was documented and voting carried out peacefully, consistent with other local government areas.

Party leaders maintain that the isolated allegation does not reflect the overall outcome of the exercise, widely regarded across the state as peaceful, credible and well coordinated.

With the conclusion of the ward and local government congresses, the party in Cross River State now looks ahead to the next phase of its internal political activities, confident that the foundation laid was anchored on unity and due process.