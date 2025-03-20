The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, says the Bola Tinubu administration is committed to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

Prof. Pate was Speaking at the 10th Ministerial Oversight Committee meeting in Abuja where he emphasised the government’s focus on expanding primary healthcare, improving affordability, and enhancing emergency medical services.

The minister explained that under President Tinubu’s Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, critical reforms are underway to ensure better healthcare delivery nationwide.

The meeting focused on approving the disbursement of first-quarter Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

Over 1,000 primary healthcare centres across the country, states and local governments are set to benefit from the 32 BILLION naira allocated to all the gateways to improve healthcare services for women, children, and vulnerable populations.