United States (US) Congressman Riley Moore has expressed satisfaction over Nigeria’s commitment to tackle the rising terrorism and ongoing killings during a meeting with National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, Moore said the discussions focused on terrorism in the North-East and the killings in the Middle Belt, describing the issues as a specific concern for President Donald Trump and himself.

Moore, in an earlier statement on Sunday, described his visit to Nigeria as “very productive” amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to address Nigeria’s “Country of Particular Concern” designation by Donald Trump.

Moore said the delegation and Nigerian officials examined concrete steps and actions that he believes could improve security if carried out fully.

Moore wrote, “I want to thank National Security Advisor @NuhuRibadu for a productive and positive conversation with the US Congressional delegation to Nigeria.

“There were concrete steps and actions discussed at length, that if fully executed, I believe will enhance security across the country for all Nigerians, disrupt and destroy terrorist organisations in the northeast and stop the killing of Christians (a specific concern for @POTUS and myself) – particularly in the Middle Belt of the country.”

Moore hailed President Bola Tinubu’s response to the insurgency and commended him for the rescue of the 100 Niger school students.

Moore wrote, “I want to thank the Nigerian government and @officialABAT for rescuing the 100 innocent and precious Catholic school children. This is a positive demonstration of the government’s increasing response to the security situation and shows commitment to the emergency declaration laid out by President Tinubu.”

While acknowledging that more work is required despite the Nigerian Government’s openness and actions to combat insecurity, Moore expressed optimism, stating that things are moving in the right direction.

“The US’s sense of urgency on our concerns was positively received. I feel that a cooperative security framework is within sight. The now-established joint task force between Nigeria and the US is a great example.

“It is clear that there is an openness and willingness on the part of the Nigerian government to work with the United States to tackle these critical issues. Now, that openness has to translate to concrete action.

“There is much work still to be done, but things are moving in the right direction. I look forward to the next steps with the Nigerian government and the continued open dialogue,” Moore expressed