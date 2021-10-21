Breaking News

COVID-19:UK encourages booster jabs for possible protection against new variants

UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has announced the discovery of a new Delta strain, and has encouraged people to receive booster shots.

“We’re discovering new variations all the time,” Mr. Javid stated at a news briefing on Downing Street on Wednesday.

He added that there is a new version of the Delta variant, known as AY4.2 which is now spreading.

While there’s no reason to believe AY4.2 poses a greater threat, the next variant or the one after that might do.”

This is why booster jabs are so important, he added.

It comes as the NHS launches its largest-ever flu vaccination campaign, fearing that if the virus is allowed unchecked this winter, thousands of lives may be lost.

Anyone over the age of 50, as well as those in a ‘priority category’, who received their double dose vaccine more than six months ago, is now eligible for a booster shot.

The availability of a vaccination has been expanded to a wider range of people, including youngsters aged 12 to 15.

Experts are advising individuals to take advantage of the offer of a flu and/or Covid booster when the NHS approaches them, rather than delaying either shot.

At the press conference, it was also announced that two new antiviral medicines had been agreed upon to treat those who are most sensitive to Covid.

If authorized by the UK pharmaceuticals authority, he claimed thousands of courses of antiviral medications will be ready for use this winter.

