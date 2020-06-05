The World Health Organization has resumed its trial of hydroxychloroquine, after a temporary suspension of the trial for purported safety concerns.

W.H.O’s director general, Tedros Ghebreyesus said at a news conference in Geneva, that the Data Safety Monitoring Board decided there was no reason to discontinue the international trial after reviewing available data on the drug.

Last week, WHO announced suspension of the trial of the drug, popular for the treatment of malaria after a medical journal published that hospitalized Covid-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine had a higher risk of death than those who didn’t take it.

Numerous clinical trials are looking to see if it is effective in fighting Covid-19, but it is not yet a proven treatment.