In order to effectively contain the spread of the Coronavirus disease across the globe, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said ”Vaccine distribution should be accessible to all, not on the basis of highest bidder”

The Vice president said this while speaking at the virtual 2020 EURAFRICAN Forum themed “Towards a realistic Euro-African partnership during and beyond the COVID-19 era”

“This is a matter that should not be taken for granted. We saw during the height of

the COVID-19 pandemic, in richer parts of the world, that orders for test kits and reagents by African countries were deemed too small and tended to be ignored,” he added.