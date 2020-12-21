UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tightened restrictions in parts of the country to help combat a Coronavirus surge.

The Prime Minister encouraged citizens not to let down their guard, adding that “it is with a heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned.”

Boris Johnson made this known in a speech published on the UK Government’s website on Saturday.

According to him, his government has resolved to tighten measures only in areas with high covid-19 infection.

He said “First, we will introduce new restrictions in the most affected areas – specifically those parts of London, the South East and the East of England which are currently in tier 3.

“These areas will enter a new tier 4, which will be broadly equivalent to the national restrictions which were in place in England in November.

“That means: Residents in those areas must stay at home, apart from limited exemptions set out in law. Non-essential retail, indoor gyms and leisure facilities, and personal care services must close. People must work from home if they can, but may travel to work if this is not possible, for example in the construction and manufacturing sectors. People should not enter or leave tier 4 areas, and tier 4 residents must not stay overnight away from home. Individuals can only meet one person from another household in an outdoor public space.

“Unlike the November national restrictions, communal worship can continue to take place in tier 4 areas,” he said.

“As Prime Minister, it is my duty to take the difficult decisions, to do what is right to protect the people of this country. “We are sacrificing our chance to see loved ones this Christmas, so we have a better chance of protecting their lives so we can see them at future Christmases,” Johnson added.

The United Kingdom, which has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned the “worst case” scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded.