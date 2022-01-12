Covid-19: Too many boosters could weaken immune systems, EU regulators warn

COVID-19 booster shots given frequently may have a negative impact on the immune system, according to European Union regulators.

Receiving a booster every four months, according to the European Medicines Agency, may eventually weaken an individual’s immune system.

As a result, the WHO recommends that countries schedule booster campaigns to coincide with the start of the cold and flu season.

The recommendation comes as a number of countries consider giving residents another round of booster shots to combat the virus’s Omicron variant.

Individuals over the age of 60 in Israel can now get a second booster shot.

The highly contagious Omicron variant has spread rapidly around the world with over 2.8 million new cases reported on Tuesday, though early evidence suggests Omicron symptoms are milder than previous strains.