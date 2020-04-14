Taiwan has announced that it will be donating another 1.3 million masks to European countries hit hard by the Coronavirus.

This is according to Foreign ministry official, Kendra Chen who says it is part of Taiwan’s plans for a second wave of 6 million mask donations.

Chen said 1.3 million masks will be given to eight European countries: Slovakia, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

That’s in addition to its initial donations of 10 million masks to the US, EU and its diplomatic allies.

Chen also said Taiwan would continue to donate masks to the countries that ask for and need Taiwan’s assistance.