The Captain of Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, Umaru Bangura, fitness coach Phillip Kor and an official Eric Fomba, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Sierra Leone will be guests to Nigeria in next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on November 9 before hosting the return leg in Freetown the following week.

The three affected persons contracted COVID-19 while on international duty with the Leone Stars in Niger Republic and they are self -isolating.

Bangura featured in the Leone Stars’ recent 2-1 loss to Mauritania in a friendly but missed their 1-0 defeat to Niger due to injury.

Sierra Leone have recorded only one win in their last six games ahead of their clash with the Super Eagles.

The Eagles lead Group L of the qualifiers with six points , after victories against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

The Squirrels of Benin Republic are second in the standing and are followed by Lesotho and Sierra Leone.