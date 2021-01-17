The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that additional seven persons had died from the Coronavirus

The figures released on Saturday night by the NCDC showed that 1,598 new cases of the virus were recorded in 24 states, taking the total infections to 108,943.

According to the agency, 832 infected persons got discharged on Saturday, and a total of 85,367 have recovered so far.

The second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria has seen an increased number of infected persons dying from the virus.

The NCDC enjoined Nigerians to ensure self-responsibility in achieving a holistic goal which is to pre-empt the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

A break down of the new COVID-19 cases by states are as follows:

Lagos-461

FCT-206

Plateau-197

Rivers-168

Advertisement

Kaduna-116

Anambra-53

Ogun-49

Ebonyi-47

Edo-42

Advertisement

Sokoto-32

Imo-31

Katsina-31

Oyo-30

Akwa Ibom-27

Advertisement

Delta-16

Kano-16

Abia-15

Niger-15

Ondo-11

Advertisement

Bayelsa-10

Borno-9

Kebbi-8

Ekiti-7

Jigawa-1

Advertisement

Total confirmed: 108,943

Total discharged: 85,367

Total deaths: 1430