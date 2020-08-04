Schools in the Federal capital Territory have resumed today, Tuesday following the Federal Government’s directive that schools should reopen for students in exit classes.

Students who came in were seen observing the COVID-19 safety protocols stipulated by the Federal Government.

#SchoolReopening

Schools in FCT resume for exit classes amid COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/W2cMTpY02g — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) August 4, 2020

The students expressed excitement to be back to school after over four months of staying at home.