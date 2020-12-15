Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, says Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will soon recover from coronavirus.

He macde this known in a statement titled ‘Update on #COVID19 status Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’ on Tuesday.

Recall that the Commissioner had on Friday night announced that the governor tested positive for coronavirus and had been in isolation following contact with persons infected with the virus.

He said, “We wish to inform the general public that the health condition of our Incident Commander, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is improving.

Advertisement

“All tests conducted on him recently indicate no signs of adverse impact of the COVID19 infection.

“We are indeed optimistic Mr. Governor will soon be free of the virus and fully back on the beat to steer the ship of our dear State.

“Our thoughts, prayers and well-wishes are with our Governor at this time. We wish him full recovery soonest.