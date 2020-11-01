Russia registered 18,665 new coronavirus cases, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

The total coronavirus case tally grew to 1,636,781 while average growth rate rose to 1.2%, the crisis center added.

The lowest growth rate in the past 24 hours was registered in the Chechen Republic, the Republics of Tatarstan and Dagestan (0.5%), the Moscow Region, the Chuvash Republic (0.6%) and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region (0.7%).

Some 5,261 cases were recorded in Moscow, 896 in St. Petersburg, 545 in the Moscow Region, 394 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 365 in the Arkhangelsk Region.

Currently, 382,873 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.