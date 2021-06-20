After a protracted disagreement about Covid-19 protocols, the United Arab Emirates, UAE, finally removed the travel ban between Dubai and Nigeria on Saturday.

After the initial test in Nigeria, the UAE insisted on travelers from Nigeria undergoing several additional covid-19 tests.

A message from the Dubai Media Office announced the resumption of flights between the two countries, saying passengers from Nigeria are now expected to “have received a negative result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure.”

” Passengers are also expected to present a negative PCR test certificate with a OR code from laboratories approved by the Nigerian government, while also undergoing the same test upon arrival at the Dubai airport”.

Reacting to the resumption of normal flights between Nigeria and Dubai yesterday, Emirates in a statement said : “Emirates welcomes the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai.”

“We look forward to facilitating travel from these countries and supporting various travelers’ categories. We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with these protocols from 23rd June.”

” We thank the Supreme Committee for their continuous efforts in monitoring the development of the situation and announcing the appropriate guidelines and protocols to protect the community and safeguard travel sector,” the statement added.