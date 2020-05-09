US President, Donald Trump has said he is expecting at least 95,000 people to die from the novel Coronavirus even as he continues to push for the country to reopen.

Trump also says the Coronavirus will “go away without a vaccine”

The President made these comments at an event with Republican lawmakers on Friday, capped a horror week in the US, in which it was revealed unemployment had risen to 14.7%, up from 3.5% in February, with 20 million people losing their jobs in April.

The news that Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller had Covid-19, having recently tested negative, again brought the danger of the virus to the White House inner circle.

Still, Trump said the US must continue efforts to reopen the economy “otherwise you have a broken country.”

Several states have begun the process to restart their economies, and more are slated to begin soon as the US experienced Great Depression-level unemployment figures.