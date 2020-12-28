The distribution of an initial 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech across the European Union will be completed by September, a spokesman for the EU Commission said on Monday.

Most EU countries began inoculating healthcare workers and vulnerable people on Sunday with the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one so far authorised in the 27-nation bloc, and requires a two-dose regimen.

“Distribution of the full 200 million doses is scheduled to be completed by September 2021,” an EU spokesman said.

He added that talks were underway to agree the delivery of a further 100 million doses which are optional under the contract sealed with the two companies.

The EU has signed advance purchase agreements with Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sanofi and CureVac for a total of nearly 2 billion doses.

The EU Commission spokesman added that under some of the agreed contracts, first deliveries could start by March.