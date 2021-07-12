The Delta variant of the COVID-19 has been discovered in Oyo State by the COVID-19 Task Force.

The State Incident Manager and Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre,

Olabode Ladipo, confirmed this and emphasized the importance of residents exercising extra caution and consistently follow all of the Task Force’s earlier warnings.

Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, issued a statement on behalf of the Task Force informing residents of the isolation of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus in the State.

According to the statement, this strain has been associated with high transmission, increase severity of infection and outcomes.

As such, this is to warn that the virus is still very much within the society.

It warned residents of the State to continue to comply with all advisories aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

The statement also asked all in-bound travelers to always isolate for seven days and submit themselves for tests.

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force through the statement also appealed to residents of the state to comply with the guidelines and other advisories as they apply to individuals and organisations.