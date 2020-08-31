The government disclosed this in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, at the end of this week’s State Executive Council meeting.

Egbemode also said stakeholders were expected to continue to put protocols in place towards the reopening of schools according to the guidelines set by the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to her, all schools in the state are set to resume in phases with effect from September 21 for an abridged third term of the 2019/2020 academic session.