The Ondo state government says it is planning to establish five isolation centres across the state.

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu said this while addressing a journalists at the government house in Akure on Saturday.

Ondo state is the latest to join the list of states in Nigeria with a confirmed case of the COVID-19 but Governor Rotimi Akeredolu says the patients will not be taken to Lagos for treatment.

Akeredolu said contact tracing for the patient has begun and it has been confined to the military barrack as the patient was in self isolation since he returned from Indian.

The Governor also urged the people of the state to continue to always observe precautionary measures against the spread of COVID- 19.