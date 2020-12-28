The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 838 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the country’s total number of cases to 84,414.

The NCDC in its daily update on the outbreak, said the fresh cases were reported in 15 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A state-by-state breakdown reveals that FCT recorded the highest figure of the day with 297 infections, followed by Lagos State which recorded 253 cases.

Others are; Plateau-82, Kaduna-57, Katsina-32, Nasarawa-31, Kano-25, Gombe-24, Oyo-8, Rivers-8, Zamfara-7, Ogun-4, Bauchi-4, Edo-4, Anambra-1 and Sokoto-1.

According to the NCDC report, the nation recorded 539 recoveries and 7 deaths in 24 hours.

Advertisement

As of December 27, 2020, Nigeria has discharged a total of 71,034 patients and recorded 1,254 deaths.