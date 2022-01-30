COVID-19: NCDC records 89 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Sunday morning that the country’s caseload had increased to 253,020 cases, with 3,135 deaths since the pandemic began.

It noted that one death reported on Saturday was backlog from Imo State on Jan. 24, 2022.

The government recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases, on Saturday, with infections remaining below the 100-case threshold for the fourth consecutive day since the country was hit by the Omicron coronavirus.

Saturday’s case numbers were an increase from the 72 cases recorded on Friday.

According to the NCDC, 26 new cases were found in Lagos, the nation’s epicenter, 19 cases in Ondo, and 16 cases in Imo State.

While Edo, Kaduna and Rivers reported seven cases each, FCT and Ogun reported three cases each and Kano reported one case.

It added that zero cases were reported from Abia, Ekiti, Bauchi, Osun, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto.

The National Center for Disease Control said the country has already successfully treated and discharged 228,702 COVID-19 patients since the outbreak began, with the number of recoveries increasing by 70 on Saturday.

It added that there were 21,183 active cases across the country as at Saturday.