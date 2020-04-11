The Katsina state government has announced a total lockdown of Daura following the confirmation of three additional cases of Coronavirus in Daura.

The wife and two children of a doctor who allegedly died from the virus, have also tested positive.

The lockdown commenced at 7am today to avoid a further spread of the virus.



The death of the doctor from the virus took the whole state by surprise and came just as a had ordered civil servants back to work, signifying a relaxation of the partial restriction imposed in the state

Governor Masari assured Katsina residents that contact tracing and testing of people who had contacts with the index cases, is ongoing.

Already 23 samples have been taken and more are being awaited while those confirmed have been moved to an isolation facility in Katsina.



The state government said it will extend similar restrictions to any other part of the state that is found to have positive cases of Corona virus.

The state is also planning some palliative interventions should the lockdown extend in order to alleviate the suffering of the people.