The Lagos State Government has shut down Cubana night club in Ikeja for violating COVID-19 protocols.

“The Lagos State Safety Commission @safety_lasg just sealed CUBANA Ikeja and a few other facilities for non-compliance to the State Government COVID-19 protocols,” the Lagos State Safety Commission tweeted on its handle on Saturday.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile tweeted via his official twitter handle

“Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Odumosu personally led a team that dispersed club attendees before shutting down Cubana, Ikeja GRA for failing to comply with COVID-19 guidelines”

Recall that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had banned all concerts, carnivals, and nightclubs on Friday till further notice to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It appears the pandemic is not ending anytime soon as Nigeria saw a record number of 920 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The country now has 77,933 confirmed cases with 67,784 discharged and 1,218 deaths, according to to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).